Nainital, Oct 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the State Subordinate Services Selection Board question paper leak case.

The petition was filed by Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and Congress MLA Bhuvan Kapri.

Also Read | Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Paswan Says 'People Rich Without Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi' (Watch Video).

Earlier, the court had asked the petitioner why he had doubts about the investigation being conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in the matter.

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra asked the state government to prepare a complete chart on the matter, explaining how irregularities happened and how people got appointments.

Also Read | Competition Commission of India Penalises OYO, GoIbibo, MakeMyTrip for Anti-Competitive Conduct.

The court also asked the petitioner to explain his locus standi to file a PIL.

The High Court said that the STF has almost completed its investigation in the case and 42 people have been arrested so far, and the charge sheet has also been filed in the case.

Kapri had claimed in the petition that only minor players have been arrested in the case while the key persons involved in the scam were still roaming free. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)