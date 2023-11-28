Uttarkashi, November 28: With the crucial work of laying pipes in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi completed, a temporary medical facility has been expanded inside the tunnel as part of rescue efforts to bring out 41 trapped workers. The medical facility has been expanded for workers who will be evacuated. In case of any problem, eight beds have been arranged by the Health Department. A team of doctors and experts has been deployed.

All arrangements have been made to provide requisite medical attention to labourers after they are evacuated. A Chinook helicopter has been kept ready at the Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after their rescue from the Silkyara tunnel. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier announced that work of laying pipes in the tunnel has been completed. The task, which faced several hurdles, was completed seventeen days after the workers were trapped in the under-construction tunnel. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Chinook Helicopter Present at Chinyalisaur Airstrip to Airlift Rescued Workers (See Pic and Video)

"With the blessing of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labourers will be taken out," CM Dhami said in a post on X. Akshet Katyaal, MD, Accurate Concrete Solutions, said there are three-four phases of rescue operation. "The pipe has been pushed inside very cautiously without any hurdle, a breakthrough has been achieved and the pipe has passed through. The work to rescue labourers has started. There are at least 3-4 phases in the rescue operation...Teams of NDRF have entered inside. The labourers will be taken out once the ramp is made," he said.

Garlands have been brought to the Silkyara tunnel rescue site in anticipation of the rescue of 41 trapped workers. Preparations have also been made at Community Health Centre Chinyalisaur for the medical treatment of 41 workers. Family members of the trapped workers said they were happy over the breakthrough. "We will welcome them in a nice way. We told them that the rescue team would reach them soon," a family member of a trapped worker said. The mother of one of the workers said she is looking forward to meet her son. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescuers ‘Close’ to Breaking Through Silkyara Tunnel Rubble, End of Ordeal for 41 Trapped Workers Soon

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operations are Underway

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel rescue: Rishikesh AIIMS on alert mode for medical services. A 41-bed ward including trauma center ready. A team of cardiac and psychiatric specialist doctors including trauma surgeon ready. Three helicopters can be landed simultaneously at… pic.twitter.com/Xesrf1zc6u — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Chinook helicopter present at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after their rescue from Silkyara tunnel. pic.twitter.com/ZRFgM6VvDp — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

"It has been 17 days since my son has been trapped. I will be very happy when my son arrives. Ambulances, NDRF personnel, SDRF and several other agencies have been deployed at the entrance of the tunnel. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts from Uttarakhand Chief Minister. PM Modi enquired about the well-being of the trapped workers and instructed the Chief Minister to ensure their safety, along with those involved in rescue operations.

The relatives of the 41 trapped labourers have been asked to be prepared and keep the clothes and bags of the workers ready, sources said. A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

