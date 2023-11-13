New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire that engulfed a chemical godown at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a post on his official account on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "Saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the early recovery of the injured."

Earlier today, nine people died after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad.

As many as three people sustained injuries, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) expressed grief over the incident. He also instructed the officials to ensure strong relief measures for the injured ones.

He has also announced Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each deceased in the massive fire incident.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also condoled over the loss of lives.

The Governor directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to take immediate measures to provide comprehensive medical assistance to those who sustained injuries in the incident.

He also issued directives to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days, an official statement read. (ANI)

