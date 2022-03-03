Panaji, Mar 3 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Goa on Thursday for a two-day visit.

Naidu was received at the airport by Governor P S Sridharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar among other leaders.

The vice president will inaugurate the Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning and will culminate his visit in the evening, it was stated.

