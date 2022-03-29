Asansol (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty on Tuesday claimed that the viral video, in which he was purportedly seen threatening the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), might be old.

"I don't understand the viral that much. I have not seen the video yet. I have to see. I will check it may be old. The person who was our district president at that time has now gone to BJP, they used to give instructions to us at that time. We used to work as told by him, we are lower-level workers. Let's see and find out," he said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 5-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Neighbour in Kapurthala.

This comes ahead of the bye-elections for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

In the viral video, the TMC MLA from Pandaveshwar is purportedly seen openly threatening the BJP supporters.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 Managerial Posts At ippbonline.com; Check Details Here.

During a meeting with the party workers in Pandeshwar's Haripur, Chakraborty is asking the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters.

In the video, he is seen instructing the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters so that they do not go to the polling booths.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the TMC MLA for his attempts to threaten the BJP workers.

Former Mayor of Asansol and the BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari said that Chakraborty has understood that the defeat of the TMC is certain in the Lok Sabha bypoll if free and fair elections are held.

"He (Chakraborty) is a disciple of Anubrata Mandal who may go to jail after a few days. The way he is issuing threats to the BJP supporters, it seems he will accompany Mondal soon in the jail," added Tiwari.

Asansol is all set to witness a high-octane electoral battle with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha taking on the BJP's Agnimitra Paul.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the party in October last year to join the TMC.

The voting will be held on April 12 while the results will be declared on April 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)