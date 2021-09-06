New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel has been appointed the vice-chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a notification of the Culture Ministry.

The society is chaired by the prime minister.

The appointment was notified by the Union Culture Ministry which is the nodal ministry of the society.

The society supervises the Rajghat and the museum and the library at Gandhi Smriti at 5 Tees January Marg in the national capital.

It aims to plan and carry out activities for the promotion of Mahatama Gandhi's ideals and of the national cause identified with him, especially of national integration and the welfare and betterment of the underprivileged.

The Union culture minister, Delhi governor, Delhi mayor, MCD commissioner, Union culture secretary, Urban development secretary are among the ex-officio members of the society.

Besides Goel, nine other members have been appointed by the Culture Ministry, who are renowned personalities in their respective fields, the notification said.

Goel will also chair the executive committee of the society, it added.

