Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey was appointed as the principal secretary to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, officials said.

The latest development came hours after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the new chief minister of Jharkhand.

Also Read | Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Government To Build 1000 Modern Facilities for Truck and Taxi Drivers on Highways, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after seven hours of grilling on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land scam after tendering his resignation as the CM.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Session will be held on February 5 and 6.

Also Read | UPI in France: Unified Payments Interface Formally Launched at Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is likely to seek a trust vote on February 5.

In the cabinet meeting today, it was decided that the session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held on February 5 and February 6, the government said on Friday.

JMM's Champai Soren took oath as the CM of Jharkhand today. He will have to prove his majority in a floor test to be held in the next 10 days.

"In the cabinet meeting today, it was decided that the session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held on February 5 and February 6," the Jharkhand government said.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test.

On the opposition bench, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 seats, AJSU 3 while Independents and others have 3 MLAs. 1 seat in the assembly is vacant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)