New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran) at the Vice-President's Enclave, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President appreciated the Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its continuous support to Tamil culture and language. He lauded initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and the sustained efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who had not received due recognition in the past, according to a release.

Also Read | Nitin Nabin Appointed As BJP's National Working President: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates, Says His Energy and Dedication Will Strengthen Party in Years Ahead.

The Vice President said that the release of the commemorative postage stamp on Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of this ongoing process of recognition.

Highlighting the historical significance of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar, the Vice-President said that he was among the most renowned rulers of ancient Tamil Nadu and belonged to the illustrious Mutharaiyar dynasty, which ruled the central regions of Tamil Nadu between the 7th and 9th centuries CE. He noted that the Emperor ruled from Tiruchirappalli for nearly four decades and that his reign was marked by administrative stability, territorial expansion, cultural patronage, and military prowess, the release stated.

Also Read | Vidisha: School Bus Plunges Into Johad River in Madhya Pradesh, Several Students Injured (Watch Video).

The Vice President observed that inscriptions found across several locations in Tamil Nadu bear testimony to the Emperor's contributions to temple endowments, irrigation works, and Tamil literature. He added that the Emperor's reign occupies a distinguished place in South Indian history.

Referring to the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, the Vice-President said that documenting, honouring, and preserving India's cultural heritage and the legacy of great leaders is a national priority. He highlighted the Government's efforts during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour freedom fighters and great rulers from all regions, including Tamil Nadu, and noted the ongoing initiatives to reclaim India's lost heritage. Since 2014, nearly 642 stolen idols and antiquities, many of them from Tamil Nadu, have been recovered, he said, terming these efforts commendable, the release stated.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)