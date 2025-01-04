Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed hope for the municipal elections in Mumbai to be held soon, and a triple-engine government can govern the city and take it into international standards.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Piyush Goyal said, "We hope that corporation elections are held soon, the Supreme Court gives its approval and good people sit in the Municipal Corporation and we all work fast under the guidance of the triple-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make Mumbai an international level city."

"The Prime Minister had said that in the third term, we will work three times faster, we all are working with the same vision. During the Lok Sabha elections, we had taken a resolution in the context of North Mumbai that we will make North Mumbai 'Uttam Mumbai 'and today a lot of work was discussed to make it a reality," he added.

He further said that on the monetary front the total impact of various projects in North Mumbai and some sub-urban projects outside North Mumbai is around Rs 60,000 crores.

"We are trying to develop grounds like Pramod Mahajan garden so that the poor people can participate in sporting activities. 37 acres have been given to the SAI sports complex and its planning would be completed soon. Discussions were held to extend coastal road work which is going on till Versova up to Mira Bhayandar. To solve traffic congestion in North Mumbai, additional alignments of roads were considered. Works on three hospitals and providing health care under Ayushman Bharat were also discussed," he further said.

Goyal also announced that in Borivali, a Skill Development Centre would be built in the next 12 months.

"In Malad, a charitable organisation, will build a Skills University at investment of 1000 crores. To decongest Malad Railway station two road construction will start in next 3 to 4 months. In Gorai Charkop there was water deficit. For that, the old pipeline would be replaced by a 16 km new pipeline that would be ready before May 31. We will also start a cleanliness drive in the region. The Bima Sakhi Yojana which we have launched in North Mumbai, across 40 centres training would be provided in association with LIC for developing women officers," Goyal added. (ANI)

