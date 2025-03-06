Grok web version got updated with a new feature called "Custom Instructions". With this feature, the users can provide instructions to the Grok AI chatbot to behave in a certain way, meaning customising its response style. Elon Musk's xAI now offers four options : Formal, Socratic, Concise and Custom. Recently, the Grok web version received an updated chat history UI. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot Gets Updated Chat History UI on Web Version; Check Details.

Grok Web Now Received 'Custom Instructions' Update

Custom Instructions are now Live on Grok Web! pic.twitter.com/s4SWrYgyTd — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 6, 2025

