In a surprising nighttime encounter, a polar bear was spotted leisurely walking through the residential area of Uelen village in Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. Despite the barking and attempts of local dogs to chase it away, the polar bear continued its stroll, captivating a resident who recorded the scene from their window. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. International Polar Bear Day 2025: Know Date, Aim and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Challenges Polar Bears Face Due to Climate Change.

Polar Bear Spotted in Russia

Imagine out your window and spotting a polar bear leisurely strolling past....🐻‍❄️ Brave dogs! 📍Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Uelen village, Russia pic.twitter.com/JZOfMlXjgw — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 5, 2025

