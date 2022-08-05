New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, and the two leaders were believed to have discussed a host of issues.

Banerjee arrived here on a four-day visit on Thursday.

Her party sources earlier said she would discuss multiple issues with the prime minister, including GST dues to West Bengal.

The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of the two leaders meeting.

