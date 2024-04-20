Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI)

East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a supermarket in West Bengal's Haldia on Saturday, destroying several shops.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Efforts to control the fire are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

