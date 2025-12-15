Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): Ahead of Vijay Diwas, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday interacted with Mukti Jodhas, veterans of Bangladesh's Liberation War, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, commemorating their invaluable contribution to the 1971 war.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Bose highlighted the historical significance of the day and the shared legacy of India and the Mukti Jodhas in securing Bangladesh's independence.

"Today marks joyous celebrations of the stunning victory which India and the Mukti Jodhas had in the 1971 Bangladesh war. A new nation was formed, and the dignity of the people was upheld. It is to commemorate that the Mukti Jodhas were received at the Lok Bhavan today," Bose told ANI.

Vijay Diwas, observed annually on December 16, commemorates India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The Army has noted that such initiatives help instil historical awareness and respect for the sacrifices of soldiers, while also encouraging young minds to engage creatively with the nation's military heritage.

In parallel celebrations, young schoolchildren in Agartala participated in the 54th Vijay Diwas events on Sunday, marking India's historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The Indian Army organised a large-scale painting competition at the Albert Ekka War Memorial to inspire patriotism and awareness of the country's military legacy among the younger generation.

The competition, themed "1971 Indo-Pak War: The Saga of Valour", witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 400 children aged between 6 and 14 years. Students from 13 schools across Agartala competed in four age categories, showcasing their creativity through colourful depictions of courage, sacrifice and national pride associated with the 1971 war.

The event was organised by the warriors of Spear Corps, who highlighted the contribution and sacrifices of the Indian Army and the people of Tripura during the 1971 conflict. As young artists painted scenes of bravery and victory, the occasion served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the war and the importance of passing on its values to future generations. (ANI)

