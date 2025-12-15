VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: In a groundbreaking initiative blending customer wellness with premium mobile accessories, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand Casekaro has launched an exclusive offer of N95 masks absolutely free with every purchase. This is a limited-time offer from CaseKaro, featuring its popular ₹69 mobile cover and other offerings.

Also Read | MGNREGA Renaming: Shashi Tharoor Says Controversy Over Renaming MGNREGA in Modi Government’s Proposed New G-RAM-G Bill Is Unfortunate.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an all-time high and rising consumer awareness about breathing healthy air, the company positions itself not just as a market leader for tech accessories but also as a customer-centric brand that cares for its customers.

Casekaro is an emerging D2C brand that offers high-quality, customisable mobile back covers and other mobile accessories. Casekaro has disrupted the mobile accessory market with its affordable, high-quality cases.

Also Read | Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Launched in China; Check Prices of Each Model, Specifications and Features of Vivo S50 Series.

Its N95 mask offer has created a buzz in the industry. Customers can simply add their favourite accessories from casekaro.com to their cart, and the masks ship free, ensuring seamless protection on the go.

What is Casekaro actually offering?

The timing couldn't have been more apt. As the AQI of Delhi and many metros have crossed hazardous standards and the flu season begins with no end in sight, N95 masks have shifted from a pandemic product to a daily necessity. It was an opportunity that Casekaro capitalised on as they began offering high-quality N95 masks that meet Indian standards to their buyers, ensuring that they are not just selling products; they are also concerned about their customers' health.

This health-tech fusion sets the company apart from its competition and establishes loyalty and brand value among its customers within a highly competitive D2C market.

Casekaro's core strength lies in its high quality, unique back covers, designed for the latest flagships. Its iPhone 17 back cover collection stands out for its high-quality, stylish, and functional cases, providing iPhones with a style statement. Its iPhone cases are crafted from shock-absorbent TPU and polycarbonate hybrid material, which provides military-grade drop protection and features dynamic prints ranging from matte black designs to some unique Indian designs.

It includes features like raised bezels that protect the screen and camera from breakage, MagSafe compatibility, and anti-yellowing technology.

Android loyalists aren't left behind. The company's Google Pixel 9 back cover lineup offers a perfect fit for Google's camera-centric beast, with textures that will not let it slip and wireless charging capabilities, using scratch-resistant materials that protect it from various daily stresses like fingerprints and scratches. Google Pixel enthusiasts have appreciated the company's mobile cases' slim profile and 360-degree coverage to provide protection under all circumstances.

Apart from this, the company offers affordable and luxe cases for a wide range of models across brands.

Casekaro's a customer-centric approach

As a pure-play D2C brand, Casekaro eliminates middlemen, passing savings directly to customers' pockets. It offers premium-quality mobile cases at factory pricing, with no minimum order value restriction. The free N95 mask limited-time offer is now live across all categories on the casekaro platform, be it on Instagram or its website.

"We began the mask campaign as part of our ongoing commitment to social welfare and our desire to positively impact people's lives. Recognising the growing threat due to rising pollution levels, we saw an opportunity to provide free masks to the community. Along with distribution, we want to raise awareness about the health risks associated with pollution and encourage proactive measures to protect public health," stated Rahul Parmar, Founder of Casekaro.

It is not just the phones that Casekaro is protecting. It's you. Protect your phone and your health with Casekaro.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)