North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress on Monday won in the civic polls to all four municipal corporations in West Bengal -- Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore and Asansol.

As per data available on the State Election Commission's website, the party has made a clean sweep of the civic body polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore on voting for TMC candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections."

"We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush," she added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has moved Calcutta High Court and has demanded Central forces for the remaining Municipalities Polls in West Bengal, scheduled for February 27. The matter will be likely be heard by the court on Tuesday.

The civic polls were earlier slated to be held on January 22, 2022. However, the High Court postponed the elections for 4-6 weeks, citing that the third wave of COVID-19 had hit the state and that the life of the residents of the state would be put to threat if the elections were held. (ANI)

