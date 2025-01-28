Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): Following the death of a person in a blaze that broke out on a boat at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad during the 'Bharatha Matha Maha Harati' programme, Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao questioned BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy about the need to burst firecrackers inside the lake instead of on the riverfront.

V Hanumantha Rao said, "What was the need to burst firecrackers on the boat inside the lake? It could have been done on the riverfront. His father drives an autorickshaw. How will he spend his life? Another child is missing."

He further criticised the silence of political leaders on the issue.

He said, "During the 'Bharatha Matha Maha Harati' programme, Bharat mata foundation which has close ties with BJP and RSS, on January 26, organised event at Tank Bund on Republic Day. It became overcrowded at Hussain Sagar Lake. After event when G. Kishan Reddy and Governor left, a cracker operator Ganapathi who brought firecrackers from West Godavari district, succumbed to his injuries as crackers burst uncontrollably."

He demanded the same attention from political leaders as was given during the "Pushpa 2" screening stampede incident.

"During the stampede during Pushpa 2 screening all the political leaders condemned the incident. All the political leaders talk about giving financial aid in that stampede incident. I wish to ask G Kishan Reddy what he would give to the family of the deceased in the boat fire incident," he said.

He demanded compensation for the families of the deceased and the missing child.

Rao also slammed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that India gained independence only after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, accusing the RSS of spreading confusion among Indians.

He urged the government to provide Rs two crore in ex-gratia compensation to the victims' families. (ANI)

