Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to the media during his visit to Indore. (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that it will be his endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector.

While speaking to the media during his visit to Indore after assuming charge as Union Minister, Scindia said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda that they believed in me, I am ready to serve the people."

"I am dedicated and it will be my endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.

Scindia landed at the Indore airport to embark on the three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra. A large number of BJP workers and leaders turned up to accord a warm welcome to their leader.

Notably, Scindia is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

Belonging to the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash.

He has also been president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. (ANI)

