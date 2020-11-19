Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Winning the 2022 BMC elections will prove to be a "pipe dream" of the BJP, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday, a day after the saffron party exuded confidence that it will emerge victorious in the polls.

NCP leader Malik made the remarks while speaking to reporters here.

The NCP and Congress are the allies in the Shiv Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

At present, the Shiv Sena controls the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"All have the right to see dreams. But coming to power in the BMC will prove to be a pipe dream of the opponents. The BJP will not be successful," Malik, who is NCP's national spokesperson, tweeted.

According to sources in the NCP, the party may join hands with the Shiv Sena for the crucial civic polls.

The Congress said that if it is "treated with respect", it will fight the polls together with the Sena and the NCP.

Talking to reporters, Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said, "We are at present part of the MVA...We (the MVA constituents) will contest the election together if the Congress is treated with respect at that time (of the BMC polls). But if it is not treated with respect, then it will contest the polls independently."

Meanwhile, Malik also said that the MVA is facing the December 1 biennial election to the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of Maharashtra Legislative Council together and will try to ensure victories of the alliance's candidates.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will win the next BMC polls by dislodging the Uddhav Thackeray-led party from the civic body.

Launching a stinging attack on the Shiv Sena, Fadnavis on Wednesday termed the BMC as a "den of corruption" and said that "life of some people" is stuck in the BMC.

Without naming the Shiv Sena, he said that "these people" need to be thrown out of power in the interest of the people of Mumbai.

