Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI): A 35-year-old woman and her two minor daughters died after the roof of their mud-house collapsed in incessant rains in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Pagdiyal village at around 4 AM when the three were were asleep.

The daughters were aged 13 and eight, police said

The area has been receiving heavy rains over the past few days, police said.

Last week, a 80-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were buried alive after their mud house collapsed in Rakonda village of Telkapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district following heavy rains.

