New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A woman, who suffered a grievous injury after a speedboat collision in Mahanadi river near the Bali Yatra maritime trade fair ground in Odisha, has been rescued from the waters, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The Yatra celebrates the rich maritime history of Odisha.

"While conducting reconnaissance for Bali Yatra 2024 preparations, the diving team, deployed by the Eastern Naval Command, observed the accident and promptly intervened," a spokesperson of the Navy said.

The injured woman was rescued from the waters and carried over a kilometer to the nearest police help center using the 'buddy carry' technique.

In armed forces parlance, a 'buddy carry' technique refers to a personnel carrying someone on his back in case of need.

"With no ambulance available, the team further transported her to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, in an autorickshaw, ensuring she received timely medical care," the statement added.

This timely rescue and subsequent action towards ensuring timely medical attention reflects the dedication and unwavering commitment of the Indian Navy towards service and public welfare, the naval force said.

The week-long Bali Yatra festival started on November 15 and will continue till November 22 at Cuttack.

"Bali Jatra (Voyage to Bali) celebrates the rich maritime history of Odisha and commemorates India's historical and civilisational links with Southeast Asia and wider Indo-Pacific that have evolved through the maritime journeys undertaken by the Indian seafarers over thousands of years," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 15.

