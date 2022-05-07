Jaunpur (UP), May 6 (PTI) A young wrestler was stabbed to death here on Friday night allegedly over personal enmity, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the incident took place in Gaurabadshahpur area when the wrestler, Badal Yadav (21), resident of Dharmapur Thakurchi village, was going with his friend Ankit Yadav (25). The attackers -- both carrying knives -- fled after inflicting several blows.

Locals rushed them to hospital where the doctors declared Badal dead and referred Ankit to Varanasi in critical condition.

Angry over the incident, the villagers blocked the road at Prasad trisection, set a government ambulance on fire and pelted police vehicles with stones, shattering their glasses, the SP said.

Personal enmity is said to be the reason behind the incident, the SP said, adding that a few days ago, Badal and Ankit had a dispute with some people and that might have led to the Friday's incident.

