New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Nearly one in every four factories in Patparganj industrial area in Delhi is either operating without valid consent or violating environmental norms, which is increasing the pollution load in the Yamuna river, according to a government survey.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is surveying industrial clusters in the national capital to assess the total number of units that are functional and identify the polluting ones.

"The pilot survey conducted in the Patparganj industrial area found that 203 of the 819 units in the area are either operating illegally or violating environmental norms," a senior DPCC official said on Wednesday.

A large number of industries in other industrial areas may also be operating illegally and it is a major finding, the official said.

The pollution body has served a show-cause notice for closure to 133 such units.

There are 24 industrial areas in the capital of which 17 are connected to 13 CETPs which treat the waste water from the industrial units before it can be reused or discharged into the Yamuna river.

In July, the DPCC had imposed a fine of over Rs 12 crore on 12 CETPs operating across the capital for not meeting prescribed waste water discharge standards repetitively.

The 22 km stretch of Yamuna from Wazirabad to Okhla in Delhi, which is less than two per cent of the river's length, accounts for about 80 per cent of the pollution load in the river.

