Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that youths around the world have the potential to change the dynamics of their country and region.

Anurag Thakur was addressing an event organised on the occasion of International Youth Day in Chennai.

The theme of International Youth Day 2023 is 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'.

"Youths around the world have the potential to change the dynamics of country and region. Youths are custodians and the largest stakeholder. They are our present and future," Anurag Thakur said.

In this regard, Sports Minister Thakur said, "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'.As the world is moving towards Sustainability. Today's youth have unprecedented challenges with climate change. By 2030 the youth will dominate the global demographic. They will be in global roles looking towards issues such as poverty, environment etc."

Anurag Thakur said that close to 2 million young individuals are trained by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"Close to 2 million young individuals are trained by our ministry. We ensure that they are not only prepared for challenges ahead but they become a driving force in Asia in the coming days," he said.

On the occasion, Anurag Thakur appealed to the youth to adopt a cause to make a change in any area of their choice for the next 25 years.

"I appeal to all youth to adopt the cause for the next 25 years. Youth may choose a cause close to their heart. They should pick up one area to make a change. They can set their goal for each week, month or year and try to achieve the target," he said.

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12 since the year 2000 after United Nations adopted a resolution to spread awareness about it. (ANI)

