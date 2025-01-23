Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a visionary leader who inspired the nation during the independence struggle.

Reddy took to X to celebrate Netaji's legacy for today's youth.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's struggle for India's independence is ideal for today's youth. He was a warrior who founded the Azad Hind Fauj and instilled the fighting spirit in Indians. Today, we pay tribute to that great man on his birth anniversary," Reddy wrote.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. After offering his tributes, Khattar emphasized that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is widely credited for the freedom movement, having formed the Azad Hind Fauj.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is the person to whom we give a lot of credit for the freedom movement. He had formed the Azad Hind Fauj. He played an important role in the freedom movement. On this day, I salute Netaji, future generations will take inspiration from his life..." he said while talking to the media.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji and called him the reflection of indomitable courage and determination.

"On the birth anniversary of the great leader of the freedom struggle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, I remember him and pay my tribute to him and wish all the countrymen a happy 'Parakram Diwas'," said Amit Shah in a post on X.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

