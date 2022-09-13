Bengaluru, Sep 13: India women's hockey goalkeeper and captain Savita feels the dual responsibility of being the last line of defence and leading the side requires her to train the mind differently, so that she can help the team more efficiently in pressure situations. Speaking about the dual responsibilities, Savita said, "The position of goalkeeper is a different responsibility. As an experienced goalkeeper, I always train with the mind-set that I have to help the team. As a captain, your responsibility increases because you have to take care of your game and also manage the performance of your team."https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/vinesh-phogat-at-world-wrestling-championships-2022-live-streaming-online-know-tv-channel-telecast-details-for-womens-53kg-event-coverage-4198556.html