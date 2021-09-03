After shooting for Darlings and Doctor G, actor Shefali Shah has now started filming for a new movie 'Jalsa'. Taking to Instagram, Shefali posted a picture of her script and the film's clapperboard. "And it begins #Jalsa," she wrote.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, 'Jalsa' also features Vidya Balan in the lead role. Doctor G: Shefali Shah Wraps Up Shoot of Her Social-Drama Film, Says ‘Yet Another Journey Comes to an End’.

Excited about the project, Shefali had earlier said, "It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I'm also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired." Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah’s Film Goes on Floors; To Release in 2022 (Watch Video).

The film also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla. Manav Kaul will have a special appearance.

