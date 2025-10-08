Rajouri, October 8: Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri after an exchange of fire between terrorists and police. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the affected area in the district, officials said on Wednesday. An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday night in Beeranthub area under Kandi Police Station in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Udhampur Encounter: Army Soldier Injured As Another Gunfight Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Dudu area.

Security Tightened After Encounter with Terrorists in Rajouri

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K | An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the SOG team in the Beeranthub area under Police Station Kandi, Rajouri. Joint teams of the J&K Police, Army, and CRPF have cordoned off the area. Passing vehicles are being checked by the security… pic.twitter.com/gOO5sieahf — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road. Security personnel have been deployed at multiple points to ensure that no vehicle passes without proper checking by the security forces, they said. Tight security arrangements are in place on all routes leading to Budhal, they added.

