Jerusalem Will Remain Israel's Undivided Capital: Trump in His Mideast Plan

Washington, Jan 28 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Jerusalem "will remain Israel's undivided capital" as he unveiled his Middle East plan aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Unveiling his administration's Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said Israel has taken a "giant step" towards peace.

He said that under his vision, Jerusalem "will remain Israel's undivided, very important capital."

"My vision presents a realistic two-state solution," he said and proposed a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem.

Describing the plan as deal of the century, Trump said, "this could be the last opportunity they (Palestinians) will ever have."

"Palestinians deserve a far better life," Trump said. PTI LKJ

