Medininaga, December 22: A 30-year-old orchestra dancer was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday afternoon, police said. The dancer, identified as Pooja Kumari, was shot in the head at her home in Nartaki Mohalla near Harihar Chowk in Hussainabad police station area. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a police officer said. Varanasi Shocker: Bullion Trader, Son Shot at by Assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Attackers Flee With Bag Containing Jewellery.

Six people have been detained in connection with the incident and their interrogation is underway, Hussainabad police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Yadav said, adding police suspect the culprit is among those detained. Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Mohammad Yaqub also visited the spot. Sambhal Shocker: Man Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Over Personal Enmity in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

The statement of the deceased's family was being recorded. Enraged over the incident, locals blocked the Japla-Dangwar Road demanding immediate arrest of the culprit. The stir, which was underway, disrupted traffic movement. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

