Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger Feature in FIFA's Video to Combat Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger have featured in a video released by FIFA and World Health Organisation (WHO) to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.The video was released on FIFA's official handle on Twitter, and it asks the people across the globe to follow certain measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.At the beginning of the video, Wenger shows up and says: "Hello everyone, we all know the situation with coronavirus is a very serious one and we need to put health first. These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus and I urge you to follow with discipline at all times, these five key tactics."Then certain footballer managers appear in the video, and tell about different steps that need to be followed.Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino says: "It starts with your hands. Please wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based solution".Then, in the video, Manchester United women's manager Casey Stone and Aliou Cisse, the coach of Senegal's national team make an appearance.Mourinho also appears in the video and makes people aware of social interaction."In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay one-metre minimum from anyone that coughs or sneezes".The video is closed out by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who says: "So please keep yourselves informed at all times. Together we will win this match".Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus.Several leagues - La Liga, Premier League and Serie A have been suspended temporarily.Recently Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's player Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive for coronavirus.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)

