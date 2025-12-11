Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his resolve to operationalise the Gujarat Unified Digital Stack across the state, making digital governance smarter, faster, and more citizen-centric.

According to a release, the Gujarat CM said that this will enable citizens to access all services through a single platform. At the same time, faster data sharing between departments will allow real-time analysis of scheme outcomes.

The Chief Minister addressed the gathering while inaugurating the Regional AI Impact Conference, organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. He also inaugurated the AI Experience Zone set up at the conference and visited various startup stalls.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia graced the event.

This conference has been organised as a pre-event to the AI Impact Summit, which is scheduled to be held in India in February 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a joint initiative of the State Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of IT of the Government of India, according to the release.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Gujarat AI Stack. With its introduction, governance will become faster, more accurate, and more citizen-centric through six major AI tools--Agriculture AI, Scheme Eligibility Verification, Procurement Chatbot, Grievance Classifier, Document Extractor, and Chat Management Tool--enabling "plug-and-play" AI adoption across government departments.

The dignitaries also launched the Gujarat Cloud Adoption Guidelines 2025. These guidelines will enhance the security, scalability, and AI-readiness of the state's digital governance while simplifying the use of MeitY-empanelled cloud services and national GPU compute, the release stated.

Two significant MoUs were signed during the conference. Under this MoU among the Government of Gujarat, Google, and Bhashini, a strategic partnership will be established to advance multilingual AI, develop Gujarati-language models, and enhance digital public services.

Moreover, MoUs were signed among the Government of Gujarat, GIFT City, and Henox to establish a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in the state. This will make Gujarat a hub of global digital connectivity and support green data centres.

On this occasion, CM stated that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, AI has evolved from a mere technological tool into a mission for national progress. He emphasised that Gujarat has consistently led in technology-driven development. AI, he added, is an empowering force for enhancing public welfare, strengthening transparency, and building a future-ready Gujarat, the release added.

CM said that deliberations on Agriculture, Health, Governance, Urban-Rural Transformation, and Fintech Inclusion during this conference will position AI as a transformative force in realising the vision of Viksit Gujarat at 2047. He added that AI will also play a crucial role in building a Viksit Bharat.

CM said that under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, India has undergone significant transformations over the past decade. Technology has reached even the most remote citizens, and the India AI Mission has been launched. Gujarat has aligned with this initiative by establishing an AI task force.

He was hopeful that the collective deliberations at the Regional AI Impact Conference would help transform future capabilities by applying AI today and leveraging technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi described Gujarat as a state poised to lead the AI revolution and extended a warm welcome to investors and AI startups, according to the release.

Harsh Sanghavi said that Gujarat has always embraced two powerful forces--'Hospitality' and 'Innovation.' He emphasised that the goal is not "human versus machine," but "human WITH machine," where human imagination creates a partner capable of independent thought. AI is no longer merely a sector; it is a new energy that empowers every field with speed and strength.

Highlighting AI-driven initiatives across Gujarat, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in GIFT City, established with Microsoft's support, is shaping India's emerging tech ecosystem. It is driving advancements in healthcare, manufacturing, and education.

In agriculture, the FASAL AI platform helps farmers conserve water and reduce pesticide use. Through the Krushi Pragati platform, over one lakh farmers receive AI-based guidance on crop health, soil conditions, and water availability, boosting their income. Furthermore, the SIMBA project aids wildlife conservation, and GSRTC leverages AI to enhance efficiency in public transport services.

Sanghavi stated that the Gujarat Police are leveraging AI technology to enhance citizen safety. During the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, AI surveillance helped identify 5,481 missing children and reunite them with their families.

In Dahod, a remote tribal district, the police conducted the state's first AI-based operation against illegal cannabis cultivation, using machine-learning models to detect cannabis plants and drone surveillance to seize cannabis worth over ₹1.19 crore. At the Ambaji fair, AI surveillance monitored suspicious activities, located missing persons, and strengthened crowd management.

The Deputy CM invited investors and AI startups to invest, innovate, and realise their aspirations in Gujarat. He stated, "Gujarat will be your platform and your launch pad for the future," the release stated.

Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the most powerful tool for good governance today. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has been at the forefront of AI adoption.

AI has enhanced technology, data management, speed, and transparency, bringing significant improvements across services, including delivering convenience directly to citizens at home.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, India is reaching new heights in AI. Both older and younger generations have witnessed transformations from radio and TV to computers, and now AI. The Minister expressed confidence that the Regional AI Impact Conference, organised in Gujarat today, will usher in a new revolution in AI.

MeitY's Additional Secretary and Director General of NIC, Abhishek Singh, stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "AI Impact Summit" will be held in India in February 2026.

For the first time globally, a developing country will host a world-class AI summit. To make the summit more impactful, the Prime Minister called for organising Regional AI Impact Conferences in every state, leading to today's event. Singh expressed confidence that, having consistently led in adopting new technology, Gujarat will now also emerge as a role model in AI.

Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, P Bharathi, delivered the welcome address and outlined the various thematic sessions scheduled for the one-day event. He noted that discussions with national and international experts will focus on five key areas--AI for Agriculture, Healthcare, Governance, Urban-Rural Transformation, and FinTech--and will generate valuable recommendations for the AI Impact Summit in 2026.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Arvind Vijayan, Managing Director of Gujarat Informatics Ltd, the release stated.

Regional AI Impact Conference was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi, Managing Director of GIFT City Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director of Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority Rashid Ali Al-Ali,, Advisor of GUJCOST Dr Narottam Sahoo senior officials from the Government of India and Gujarat representatives of global tech companies, IIT experts, industry leaders and over 100 innovators associated with startups. (ANI)

