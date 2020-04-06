Kannada Actor Bullet Prakash Passes Away at 44

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Famous Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passed away on Monday. He was 44.The actor breathed his last in a Bengaluru hospital where he was being treated for a kidney-related ailment.One of the most loved actors of the Kannada cinema, he has worked in over 300 films in his career.He is known for his comic roles and he was named 'Bullet' because of his love for Royal Enfield Bullet motorbikes which he used to ride.He is known for films like 'Mast Maja Maadi' and 'Aryan.'Besides his acting career, he was also a member of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)