Kareena Kapoor Khan is proud of her baby Jeh for following her footsteps in pulling off some yoga moves. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor posted a picture of her eight-month-old son in a "downward dog" yoga position. She added the caption, "Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta." Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Adorable Throwback Picture of Her Son Jeh, Calls Him Her ‘Life’! (View Pic).

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. "our jaan," Karisma Kapoor commented. Amrita Arora dropped a string of red heart emoticons. As per reports, Kareena along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons -- Jeh and Taimur is off for a vacation, the destination of which has not been revealed. Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuddles Jeh Ali Khan in Her Arms As the Tiny Tot Turns Six Months Old (View Pic).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)