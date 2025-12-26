Thiruvananthapuram, December 26: With mayoral elections concluded on Friday, women have assumed leadership in three municipal corporations in Kerala. United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors V K Minimol, P Indira and Dr Niji Justin were sworn in as mayors of Kochi, Kannur and Thrissur corporations, respectively. The remaining three corporations, Kollam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, will be headed by men. In Kollam, UDF councillor A K Hafees took oath as mayor, while LDF councillor O Sadasivan assumed charge as the new mayor of Kozhikode. In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP scripted history by securing an absolute majority, with VV Rajesh sworn in as mayor. BJP Creates History in Kerala: VV Rajesh Elected Thiruvananthapuram Mayor After Poll Win (Watch Video).

Addressing the media after his election, VV Rajesh struck a conciliatory note, emphasising inclusive governance and balanced development. "We will move forward, taking everyone along. Development programmes will be implemented by treating all 101 wards equally. Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into one of the developed cities of the country," he said. Meanwhile, Pala municipality created history by electing its youngest-ever woman chairperson. Diya Binu Pulikakkandam, who won the local body election as an independent candidate, was elected chairperson with 14 votes. The UDF decided to back Diya after three members of the Pulikakkandam family, Binu Pulikakkandam, his daughter Diya, and his brother Biju, extended support to the front. BJP Announces VV Rajesh as Mayor Candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Corporatio.

Their support proved crucial in the 26-member municipality, where the LDF won 12 seats, the UDF secured 10, and independents won four seats. Following the family's decision to support the UDF, the District Congress Committee leadership offered the chairperson post to Diya for the first two years. In Kochi, KPCC general secretary and councillor Deepthy Mary Varghese congratulated newly elected mayor V K Minimol, effectively putting an end to the controversy surrounding the mayoral selection. However, in Thrissur, the mayoral election sparked a row after Congress councillor Lali James alleged that the District Congress Committee had "sold" the mayoral post to Dr Niji Justin.

