Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI): Three persons were arrested here for allegedly trafficking 11 children from Uttar Pradesh and engaging themin work, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information that some children were detained and exploited for work in two POP units at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts, police teams on Monday conducted raidsandrescued 11 child labourers, they said.

All the 11 children were trafficked by the ownersof the two companies and detained in sheds located within the premises ofthe units, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh MBhagwat said.

In both companies, the accused personsmanufacture the interior Plaster of Paris (POP) sheets which are used for ceiling in the construction of all buildings, police said.

The accused after paying an informal amount to theirparents brought the children from Uttar Pradesh and got them engaged in the units where they were allegedly forced to work for 14 hours daily besides they were served rotten and stinky food, police added.PTI VVK SS

