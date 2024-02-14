Noida, Feb 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun passed away in Delhi on Wednesday after more than a month of hospitalisation due to brain hemorrhage, party officials said.

He was 45.

Jadaun's last rites would be held on Thursday morning at his ancestral village Indrayani in Bah area of Agra, AAP's district general secretary Rakesh Awana said.

"Jadaun had suffered brain hemorrhage on December 28, 2023 while he was at the party office in Noida. Thereafter, he was taken to a private hospital in the city where he remained in the ICU for some weeks and underwent surgeries before being moved to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi a week ago," AAP's state spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam told PTI.

Jadaun had participated in the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement in Delhi in 2011 and later became one of the founding members of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Nigam said.

Jadaun was the fourth among five brothers. He leaves behind his wife and two children, Nigam added.

