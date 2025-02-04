Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh on Monday instructed officials to ensure all disaster management preparedness measures for Aero India, which will be held from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

He was chairing the preliminary meeting for Aero India.

He instructed the officials to take action regarding the measures to be taken in emergency situations, including the arrangement of ambulances, food facilities, German tents, helipads, cleanliness, water supply, crowd control, and so on, the official release said.

Jagadeesh instructed officials to ensure that steps are taken to close meat shops in the areas, surrounding the airshow venue.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), along with concerned Gram Panchayats or local bodies, should take immediate action to prevent solid waste dumping in these areas, he said, adding that only if the areas surrounding the airshow are kept completely clean can mishaps caused by birds be avoided.

Concerning disaster management, Jagadeesh instructed that every officer participate in a mock demonstration of the tasks to be carried out in the event of an airlift and other disaster emergencies.

