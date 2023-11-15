Ludhiana (Pb), Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will flag off a bicycle rally as part of a campaign against the drug menace here on Thursday.

More than 20,000 people have registered themselves for the rally, which will start from the Punjab Agricultural University campus, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav will also participate in the event.

Sidhu said the bicycle rally will act as a catalyst to spread awareness among people against drugs and will be a befitting tribute to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on his martyrdom day.

He said people from all walks of life, including doctors, industrialists, students, village heads and politicians, will participate in the rally, making this anti-drug campaign a mass movement.

A lucky draw will be held and 151 selected participants will get new bicycles after the event, he said.

The rally will begin at 7 am from the PAU campus and culminate at the same place after covering a distance of around 13 km.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the rally, he said.

The war against drugs can only be won with collective efforts, he added.

