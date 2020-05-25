Latest News | Bharat Forge Commences Operations in 'graded Manner'

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Bharat Forge Limited on Monday said it is resuming operations in a graded manner at Mundhwa, Chakan and Satara plants that were shut due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), the flagship company of the USD 2.4 billion Kalyani Group, is among the largest and technologically advanced manufacturer of forged and machined components.

"BFL is commencing operations in a graded manner at Mundhwa, Chakan and Satara plants post completion of mandatory safety check and training of personnel on physical distancing, health and hygiene as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India after obtaining permission from the respective local district authority," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

It said it has made it mandatory for employees self-declaration of good health before joining and daily updates through Aarogya Setu App, wearing of face-masks, regular sanitisation of personal items, work-stations and maintaining social distancing.

Besides, there is thorough sanitisation of all workplaces regularly, buses and other official vehicles after each trip, it said.

The company is taking all recommended precautions and preventive measures to ensure safety and well-being of its employees at all times, it added.

"We will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps as may be required from time to time" it said.

