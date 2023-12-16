Gurugram, Dec 16 (PTI) Two bouncers deployed at a liquor shop here on Golf Course Road allegedly thrashed a Delhi University student and his brother and threatened to kill them, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the victims were identified as Anshul Chauhan, a Shimla native, running a business in Delhi, and his younger brother Abhay, who is enrolled in an MBA programme at Delhi University.

They said the two were beaten up on Wednesday by bouncers deployed at the liquor shop adjacent to ReSet restaurant in Sector 43 on Golf Course Road.

"To go to the restaurant, it was necessary to buy liquor from the adjacent wine shop of the restaurant. We asked the liquor shop to keep a bottle we already had and went inside with a new bottle," Anshul Chauhan said in his complaint, according to police.

"After coming back, when we asked for our liquor bottle, the bouncer first abused me and then suddenly slapped my brother. When he protested, the man beat up my brother and threatened to kill him," he said. Chauhan filed a police complaint the next day.

Following the complaint, police filed an FIR against the bouncers under various sections of the IPC at Sushant Lok Police Station.

Police examined the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the wine shop and restaurant and saw the bouncers - Omkar and Abhishek Gupta – assaulting the two brothers.

"An FIR was registered and both the accused were arrested. Both were released on bail after they joined the investigation," said Sushant Lok Police Station SHO Sandeep Kumar said.

