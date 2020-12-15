New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) BSE Ebix Insurance Broking, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange, on Tuesday announced the beta launch of term insurance products on its platform.

For this, BSE Ebix Insurance Broking has tied up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.

With this launch, BSE Ebix now has the ability to handle insurance sales across both term and endowment policy in the life insurance segment using its omni-channel digital presence supplemented by the physical presence of BSE Ebix's thousands of Point of sale Persons (POSPs).

The launch of life insurance products by BSE Ebix is a major development from the company's perspective, since Life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country, the company said in a statement.

In order to offer a full bouquet of insurance to meet the diverse needs of the end customer, BSE Ebix also plans to offer other insurance products for commercial vehicles like truck, tractor, auto, taxi; commercial products like fire, liability, shopkeeper insurance; and other personal lines of business like home, personal accident, travel Insurance among others.

It also plans to add many more insurance companies in each insurance vertical in coming days and months.

"Launch of term insurance on BSE Ebix platform further strengthens our offerings in the insurance segment... We are expanding our product offerings and now present in private cars, two-wheelers, health, travel, endowment and term. We are also doing employee benefits and other commercial products," BSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Ebix Group Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina said the opportunity ahead of the joint venture is gigantic, considering the need to take insurance distribution to every nook and corner of India, in a manner that benefits all the entities involved.

"Through this venture, our goal is to revolutionize not only buying of insurance from a consumer perspective but also enable insurers to distribute insurance products in a highly efficient manner, while automating and integrating complex back-end processes seamlessly with front end distribution," he added.

BSE Ebix had beta launched its operations on February 7, 2020 with the offering of private car and two-wheeler auto insurance. Since the launch, the BSE Ebix has been growing over 35 per cent month-on-month in terms of premiums.

Currently, there are seven general insurance companies, two standalone health insurers and three life insurance companies on the BSE Ebix platform.

As on date, BSE Ebix has registered over 8,000 point of sale persons out of which over 4,000 are certified and ready to do business.

