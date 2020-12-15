HMD Global owned company made an addition to its Nokia 5 series by launching the Nokia 5.4 smartphone. In addition to this, the company also announced its new accessories such as 18W fast car charger & an 18W fast wall charger. The phone is priced at from EUR 189 (approximately Rs 16,900) & comes in Dusk & Polar Night shades. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Launched in India at Rs 59,990.

Nokia 5.4 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display & is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage & 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. For optics, the handset gets a 48MP quad rear camera & a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charger. Coming to the pricing, Nokia 5.4 is priced at EUR 189 (approximately Rs 16,900) for the 4GB & 64GB. The company has not announced the prices of the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB variants.

