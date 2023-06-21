Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Hilton on Wednesday announced the signing of a 165-key Hilton Sohna Resort and Spa in Gurugram, marking the debut of its flagship brand in the Delhi-NCR region.

This marks Hilton's second hotel and management agreement with the Dangayach Group, following the recent signing of the country's first Waldorf Astoria in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Hilton said in a statement.

The Sohna property, spread across 9.3 acres, which is slated to open in 2026 will also add the third full-service brand to Hilton's current footprint in the Delhi NCR region besides the DoubleTree by Hilton Baani Square and DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon.

* Online travel company Yatra Online on Wednesday announced a partnership with Sakha Ki Women With Wheels, a social enterprise that provides safe and reliable transportation options by women drivers while also empowering them through employment in the transportation sector.

With this tie-up, Yatra's corporate clientele can avail and hire services of Sakha Cabs 24/7 for in city travel, airport, railway and bus station pick and drop, and long-distance travel in Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, and Jaipur, the company said in a statement.

"At Yatra, the safety of our customers is of utmost importance to us. As part of this, we are offering an additional differentiated offering to our corporate customer base with the introduction of Sakha cabs. This will ensure our customers are safe at all points in their journey and have access to reliable transportation with just a call away,” Yatra COO, Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relations, Sabina Chopra added.

