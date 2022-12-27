New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) National Institute of Food Technology & Entrepreneurship Management (NIFTEM) and India Honey Alliance (IHA) have collaborated for strengthening honey ecosystem in the country. Under the long-term strategic partnership, both the organisations will work together to create scientific systems in terms of food safety, nutrition for honey and bee-keeping products across the country, a statement said. The agreement includes identification and mutual collaboration in the areas of, testing systems for honey, research and data analysis, training facilitation and any emerging areas in the related fields. NIFTEM's academic training centre will be used for training bee-keeping and honey community and food business operators, along with assisting in the creation of a robust scientific eco-system for all related products, it added.

*** ITC Hotels Group's 10 properties attain net zero carbon status * ITC Hotels Group on Tuesday said ten of its properties have attained 'net zero carbon status' and received LEED Zero Carbon Certification by United States Green Building Council.

LEED Zero Carbon Certification recognises buildings operating with net zero carbon emissions on an annual basis through a transparent accounting of the carbon balance, that is, carbon emitted due to energy consumption and occupant transportation versus carbon avoided.

"The net zero project aligns with India's vision of significantly cutting emissions and is a critical driving force behind the transformation of buildings, cities and communities to continue to sustain future generations," ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said in a statement.

The properties which received the certification include ITC Windsor, Bengaluru; ITC Grand Chola, Chennai; Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi and ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

*** Tata Power Delhi Distribution signs pact with NTPC School of Business * Tata Power Delhi Distribution has signed a pact with NTPC School of Business to nurture skilled manpower in the power sector.

This partnership will address the training and human resource development needs of the power distribution personnel, bringing together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders for the overall benefit of the sector, a statement said on Tuesday.

With the vision and belief of scaling up the industry's trained workforce and make them future ready, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and NTPC NSB will curate combination programmes, including customised on-site programmes, calendar training programmes, and advanced training programmes.

Both the organisations will jointly work towards training engineers/officials on various techno-managerial aspects of emerging issues in the distribution sector such as operation and maintenance, asset management, distributed generation, smart grid, power procurement optimisation, EV charging, etc.

