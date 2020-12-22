Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Online raw and processed meat seller Meatigo on Tuesday said it expanded to Hyderabad.

After presence in cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Chandigarh, the company has entered Hyderabad, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.

Meatigo.com founder Siddhant Wangdi said, "We have gained great traction across all operational cities by delivering fresh and high-quality premium products to our consumers... We are happy to start our operations in Hyderabad."

* Wellversed ropes in industry veterans Rakesh Verma, R N Srivastava as chief advisors

* Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed full-stack nutrition brand Wellversed on Tuesday announced the appointment of industry veterans Rakesh Verma and R N Srivastava as chief advisors.

Verma will mentor the company's manufacturing and operations teams, whereas Srivastava will add value to the financial strategy and internal controls of the company, according to a statement. Verma has served Nestle for close to three decades and Srivastava, on the other hand, is an accounting and financial management expert with more than four decades of industry experience in companies like Unilever and Nestle.

Wellversed co-founder and CEO Aanan Khurma said, "We are happy to have Verma and Srivastava onboard with us with their extensive experience in a myriad of industries, especially FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods)." He added that their involvement will create a long-term road map for the brand to strengthen its supply chain, operations, overall manufacturing capabilities, and financial policies.

* Aasaanjobs organises virtual job fair

* Recruitment marketplace Aasaanjobs on Tuesday said it is hosting a six-day virtual job fair that brings employers across sectors and job seekers looking for grey-collar and entry-level jobs in an organisation.

Recruitment activity has been experiencing an uptick since September and the virtual job fair by Aasaanjobs confirms the same trend, the company said in a statement. The virtual job fair brings together more than nine employers across BFSI, edutech and insurance sectors. They intend to hire for nearly over 700 vacancies, it added.

Aasaanjobs CEO Tarun Sinha said, "We know the pandemic has had a great impact on the hiring process... By leveraging virtual services, such as virtual job fairs, the company continues its work to connect job seekers with employers."

