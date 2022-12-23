New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Canara Bank on Friday said it has crossed the business milestone of Rs 20 lakh crore.

"Canara Bank has achieved a milestone of crossing the total global business of Rs 20,00,000 crore as on 22nd December, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 291.45 apiece on BSE, down by 6.54 per cent.

