New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A delegation from the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), Karnataka, visited the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday to understand the planning practices adopted by the civic body in the development of the national capital.

During their visit, MCD officials provided a detailed overview of the planning guidelines followed in Delhi, including adherence to the Master Plan and Building Bylaws, according to an official statement.

They also discussed recent initiatives aimed at making it easier to obtain layout and building plan approvals, under the framework of the Ease of Doing Business, it read.

"HDMC representatives shared information about their planning efforts in Karnataka and commended MCD for its efforts to streamline processes for citizens," it further added.

The delegation, comprising Standing Committee members and the Town Planner of HDMC, was welcomed at the Civic Centre by MCD Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav and senior officials from MCD's Town Planning and Building Departments.

The meeting ended with both municipal bodies expressing their desire to continue sharing ideas and cooperating in urban planning and governance, the statement said.

