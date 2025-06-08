Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has completed 29 major irrigation projects over the past eight years, according to an official statement.

These projects have directly benefited 43,53,850 farmers across the state and led to an increase of 19,11,231 hectares in irrigation capacity. The initiative not only strengthens the state's agricultural productivity, but also marks a significant milestone in flood control and water conservation efforts, the UP government said in the statement.

Over the past eight years, seven major irrigation projects have been completed -- Bansagar Canal Project, Lahchura Dam Project, Pahari Dam Project, Saryu Canal National Project, Arjun Sahayak Canal Project, UP Water Restructuring Project (Phase-II), and Umarhat Pump Project (Phase-II),? it said.

These projects have benefitted 42,28,355 farmers in districts like Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Banda, Amethi, Raebareli, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Barabanki, Mainpuri, and Lalitpur, it said.

These projects have also led to an increase of 18,41,932 hectares in irrigation capacity, the statement said, adding that 16 medium-scale irrigation projects have also been completed in the last eight years, benefitting 97,312 farmers in districts like Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot (Karbi), Mirzapur, Rampur, Mahoba, and Maharajganj, while increasing irrigation capacity by 64,104 hectares.

In addition, six small-scale irrigation projects have also been completed in the last eight years, it added.

