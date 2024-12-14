Meerut, Dec 14 (PTI) A criminal wanted in connection with several cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was killed in an encounter with police in this district during the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Sonu Matka (39) -- a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi -- had been wanted in multiple cases, including a double murder.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 13, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The encounter took place in the jurisdiction of TP Nagar police station. The joint operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police's Special Cell," said Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash.

The officer added that the Baghpat native was a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang and had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was involved in numerous cases of robbery and murder in both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Also Read | RRB JE Exam 2024 Admit Card Out at rrbapply.gov.in: Hall Ticket for 7,951 Junior Engineer Posts CBT 1 Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

"During the encounter, Matka suffered critical injuries and subsequently succumbed to them while undergoing treatment," Yash said.

The police are investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)